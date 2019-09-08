|
EHRMAN, David W. 65, of Springfield, Ohio passed away on September 2, 2019 in his home. He was born on September 14, 1953 to the late Kenneth and Mary Ehrman. He retired from K.W. Beach Manufacturing Company in 2018 after 18 years of service. Outside of work, David was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed listening to country music. David is survived by his two sons, Daniel Ehrman of Columbus, Ohio, and Spencer Ehrman of Dayton, Ohio; one brother, Larry Ehrman (Jonie) of Enid, Oklahoma; Sandy Ehrman of Springfield, and several other family members and friends. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, 2425 N Limestone St, Springfield, OH 45503.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 8, 2019