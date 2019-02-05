Home

EVANS, David Miller 73 of Middletown, passed away on Saturday, February 2nd at Carlisle Manor Nursing Home. He was born on November 9, 1945 in Middletown to Harry Joseph & Laura Clara (Miller) Evans. David served our country during Vietnam in the US Marine Corp. He was a member of the DAV and VFW and a past member of the American Legion all in Middletown. He retired from Armco Steel Co., after 31 years of service. David is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sandra; his son; David Evans; his daughter, Dawn (William) Nickell; 4 grandchildren, Kolton and Shyanne Evans, Dakota Nickell and Javen Evans; 4 great-grandchildren, Easton, Nevaeh, Westin and Delaney Evans; his brother, Ronald (Joni) Evans and sister, Judy Evans. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Harry J. Evans Jr. and sister, Linda Kay Evans. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 6th from 6-8:00 pm at the Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005 with a Celebration of Life Service also at the funeral home on Thursday, February 7th at 11:00 am. Interment with military honors will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family @ www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 5, 2019
