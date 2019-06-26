EVANS, David William Age 77, of Pickerington, died June 19, 2019. He was born August 13, 1941 in Dayton, Ohio to the late William and Helen (France) Evans. David graduated from Fairview High School (Dayton, Ohio) in 1959 and The Ohio State University in 1964 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He was in the Ohio Army National Guard from 1965- 1971. He started the CPA firm of Weaver & Evans with Joe Weaver on July 1, 1973. David was a member of Ohio Society of CPAs and the American Institute of CPAs since 1967. He was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church in Pickerington. Preceded in death by his wife, Deloris; David is survived by his sister, Carol A. (Kenn Knopp) Sears, Dayton, Ohio; brother, Larry A. Evans, Dayton, Ohio; devoted friend, Erma Lucas; step-daughter, Karen Arick; daughter-in-law, Sandy Moore; grandchildren, Leah Anne Moore, Samantha (Rich) Decastro, Brandon Reidel, Lexie Reidel; nephew, Tom (Julie) Sears and family, Columbus, Ohio; niece, Kelly Barnett and children, Cincinnati, Ohio; and many dear friends. Friends may visit 9 am- 11 am Friday at DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Road North, Pickerington, Ohio 43147, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 am with Pastor Brad Gee officiating. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Those who wish may donate to the , 7272 Greenville Avenue; Dallas, Texas 75231 in David's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary