Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
125 N. Wilkerson St.
Dayton, OH
FLEMING Sr., David S. Age 47 of Dayton, passed away August 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother Rebecca Fleming. He leaves behind his wife Jennifer, son David S. Fleming, Jr., and step-son Aaron Lawson, father Marvin Fleming and brother and sister-in-law Bryan and Shelby Fleming. Service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkerson St., Dayton, Ohio on September 21, 2019 at 11 AM with Sue Hamilton and Dr. Tim Livingston officiating. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019
