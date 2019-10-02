Home

Rose Hill Funeral Home & Rose Hill Burial Park
2565 Princeton Rd
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 894-9206
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Rose Hill Burial Park
2565 Princeton Rd
Hamilton, OH 45011
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Rose Hill Burial Park
2565 Princeton Rd
Hamilton, OH 45011
David FOLEY


1959 - 2019
David FOLEY Obituary
FOLEY, David Age 60, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 30, 2019. He was born to Venius and Georgia Foley on September 24, 1959. Dave was a devoted husband, father and pop pop whom enjoyed spending time with his family, watching football and operating his landscaping business. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Kyla Foley; two children Matthew Foley, Kristin (Patrick) Reist; three grandchildren Payton, Ryan, Barrett; father Venius Foley; three siblings Terry (Terry) Foley, Barbara (Bob) Magonigle, Tom (Stephanie) Foley and father-in-law Kyle (Diane) Carmony. Dave was preceded in death by his mother Georgia Foley and mother-in-law Phyllis Carmony. A visitation will be held at Rose Hill Funeral Home on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 12pm-2pm with a funeral service to follow at 2pm. Burial to take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 2, 2019
