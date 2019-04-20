FRANER, David Lee 90, of Miamisburg, passed away on Thursday April 18, 2019 in his residence. He was born March 4, 1929 in Monroe, Ohio, the son of Clarence Calvin and Sarah Elizabeth (Harmon) Franer. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion Post 165 and Masonic Lodge 378 F & AM in Forest, Ohio. David served his country in the United States Navy. He is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Anna Lee (Hankins) Franer; sons, William Leonard Franer of Franklin and Edward Avery Franer of Miamisburg; daughter, Sheryl Lee Fox of Miamisburg; four grandchildren, Zachary Matthew Fox, Olivia Fox Cotton, Jennifer Nicole Franer and William Leonard Franer II. He was preceded in death by his parents, seven sisters and three brothers. A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday April 23, 2019. Burial will follow in North Monroe Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary