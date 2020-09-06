1/
David FRIZZELL
1950 - 2020
FRIZZELL, David SPRINGBORO, OH Frizzell, DVM, David Irwin, On Friday, September 4, 2020, Dr. David Frizzell (Dave, "Doc") passed away at the age of 70, with his family by his side. Dave was born on April 6, 1950, to the late Harold and Doris (Seitz) Frizzell. He received his veterinary degree from The Ohio State University in 1974, and practiced veterinary medicine for 31 years. Dave also owned his own veterinary practice in Miamisburg, OH. He was a member of the President's Club at The Ohio State University, the Rotary Club of Miamisburg (President 1981-1982), the American Veterinary Medical Association, the Ohio Veterinary Medical Association, and the Miami Valley Veterinary Medical Association. He will always be remembered as an avid Buckeye fan, who bought season tickets every year to all of their games. In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Mike Crone. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Dawn Frizzell of Springboro, OH; his daughters, Shannon Crone of Harrison Township, MI and Alison (Jeremy) Pfeiffer of Carlisle, OH; Dawn's children, Bethany (Dustin) Moore of Dayton, OH, Rob (Denise) Caughron of Columbus, OH, and Josh (Mandie) Caughron of Moraine, OH; his sister, Elaine (Dave) Archdeacon of Miamisburg, OH; grandchildren, Vance Pfeiffer and Lola Caughron, as well as several cousins and nieces. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be scheduled in the near future. Memorial donations may be made to The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine or SICSA. To view Dave's online obituary and video tribute, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 6, 2020.
