FURRY, David E. 76, of Fairborn, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. He was born in Dayton on October 2, 1943 the son of Hugh and Sophia (Chorazewicz) Furry. He was a graduate of the University of Dayton with an M.B.A. He retired from the Department of Defense in 2008 after 38 years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a volunteer and board member for Honor Flight. He loved U.D. basketball, traveling, camping and Marion's Pizza. Survivors include his wife, Sharon "Sheri"; two sons, Matthew and Jeffrey Furry; step-son, Chris Krukewitt; three grandsons, Vaughn, Vinnie and Jacob Furry; niece, Laura Burris, nephew, Paul Schauer and brother-in-law, Tom Schauer. He was preceded in death by his sister, Madelyn Schauer. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Open Hands Free Store, P.O. Box 2061, Springfield, Ohio 45501. Arrangements handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 16, 2020