Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-8000
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
DAVID GIBBS Obituary
GIBBS, David R. Age 48 passed away in Gulf Shores, AL September 21, 2019. David is survived by his children; Kierra Paige Gibbs and Logan Gibbs, mother, Barbara Kolb and father, David W. Gibbs, maternal grandfather, Billy Stevens, brother, Gaige, step sister, Dawn and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday October 2, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at SANNER FUNERAL HOME, 800 SO. ALEX RD., WEST CARROLLTON, OH 45449. Services will be at 6 p.m.. Burial will take place Thursday at the Gilmore Gibbs Cemetery, Campton, KY. The family has asked that donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019
