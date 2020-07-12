1/1
David GRATHWOHL
1944 - 2020
GRATHWOHL, David Allan David Allan Grathwohl, age 75, of Fairfield, passed away on July 6, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Hamilton to the late Edward R. and May Grathwohl on November 19, 1944. On May 15, 1965, he married Louise Powers, she survives him. David is also survived by his children, Kimberly A. (Craig) Schweiger, Mark A. Grathwohl (Clayge Miller), and Matthew A. (Christina Leak) Grathwohl; grandchildren, Erika L. Grathwohl, Lauren E. (Jordan) Kollstedt, Brooke N. French, Payton A. Grathwohl, Chelsea M. Leak, Kyle A. (Dani) Schweiger, Alison N. (Ben) Bierman, Benjamin T. (Courtney) Schweiger; great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Lucas, Aiyanna, Harper, Hanna, Mackenzie, Maddox, Mahina, Amelia, and Jackson, who is due in July; and many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and special friends. David worked at Ohio Casualty/Liberty Mutual Insurance for 39 years until his retirement in 2002. While working at OCG, he began playing sports and had a 55 year career playing softball and bowling. He was inducted into the Butler County Softball Hall of Fame in 2010, and the Dayton Amateur Softball Hall of Fame in 2016. He also bowled a perfect 300 game in 2013. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Waneta Anderson, Wilbur Grathwohl, Vernon Grathwohl, Eldon Grathwohl, and Janice Hayden; and father and mother-in-law, Charles and Mabel Powers. Services will be at a later date, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Boys and Girls Club of Hamilton at https://www.bgchamilton.org Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
(513) 829-6257
