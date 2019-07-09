Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937) 866-3373
Resources
More Obituaries for David HALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David HALL Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David HALL Jr. Obituary
HALL Jr., David Colin 50, of Dayton, passed away on July 3, 2019. He was born November 21, 1968 in Clovis, New Mexico, the son of David and Karen (Strickle) Hall DDS. He graduated from Miamisburg High School in 1987 and served his country in the United States Navy during Desert Storm. Survivors include his parents David and Karen Hall DDS of Springboro; daughters, Morgan and Emily Hall and their mother Lori Hall; brother Greg Hall and niece Paige Tincu. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Southbrook Christian Church, 9095 Washington Church Road, Miamisburg. Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church with Pastor Randy Creamer officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Veterans Matter, 3450 W. Central Ave. Suite 108, Toledo, Ohio 43606. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now