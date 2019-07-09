|
|
HALL Jr., David Colin 50, of Dayton, passed away on July 3, 2019. He was born November 21, 1968 in Clovis, New Mexico, the son of David and Karen (Strickle) Hall DDS. He graduated from Miamisburg High School in 1987 and served his country in the United States Navy during Desert Storm. Survivors include his parents David and Karen Hall DDS of Springboro; daughters, Morgan and Emily Hall and their mother Lori Hall; brother Greg Hall and niece Paige Tincu. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Southbrook Christian Church, 9095 Washington Church Road, Miamisburg. Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church with Pastor Randy Creamer officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Veterans Matter, 3450 W. Central Ave. Suite 108, Toledo, Ohio 43606. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 9, 2019