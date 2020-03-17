|
HARGROVE, David B. Age 60, of Washington Township, passed away Saturday March 14th. David was preceded in death by his parents, Richard & Barbara Hargrove, and his step-mother, Joyce Hargrove. He is survived by his loving wife, Sydney Hargrove; three sons, Ian, Gregory and Lucas Hargrove; his brother, ichard Hargrove (Jeannie); his sister-in-law, Lisa Engel (Bill); three step-brothers, Steve Smith, Patrick Smith (Pam), Michael Smith (Brenda); and by numerous cousins and friends. The family will receive friends Saturday March 21st from 10:00am 11:00am at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road in Kettering. A funeral service will follow at 11:00am with Robert Skipper officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2020