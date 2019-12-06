Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
(937) 252-3122
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
David HARLOW Obituary
HARLOW, David A. Age 75, passed away at his home on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elton and Ruth Harlow. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Anna Harlow; son, James Harlow; daughter, Danielle (Jason Morgan) Harlow; sister, Dorothy (Ric) Crawford; brother, Richard (Pat) Harlow and grand-daughter, Marin Harlow-Liebtag. David was a graduate of both Antioch College and The University of Dayton. He was an active member of The Antioch Alumni Association and The Ohio Libertarian Party and aided in The Civil Rights Movement of the 1960's. He was also a volunteer at The Life Enrichment Center in Dayton and taught ESL (english as a second language). While attending Antioch College he developed a love of folk dancing and folk music which he maintained throughout his life. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be from 1pm-2pm, Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 with a funeral service starting at 2pm at the funeral home Sunday. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to The Life Enrichment Center, 425 N Findlay St., Dayton, OH 45404. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -