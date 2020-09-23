1/
David Hastings
HASTINGS, David Age 84 of New Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born on February 28, 1936, to the late Martha (Brennan) and Clarence Hastings in Dayton. He retired from his position after many years as a Job Setter from GM. Dave proudly served in the US Marine Corp. Dave is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Joyce (Sower) Hastings, children; Kimberly (Gary) Rose, Tami (Mike) Freshwater, Kevin Hastings, and Jeff (Missy) Hastings, 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends. Dave's funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Dayton. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 23, 2020.
