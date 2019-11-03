Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home - Lebanon
329 East Mulberry Street
Lebanon, OH 45036
(513) 932-7070
Resources
More Obituaries for David Heald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Heald


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Heald Obituary
HEALD, David Alan 72 of Lebanon, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Born to Sanford W. and Margaret (nee: Bankes) Heald on February 7, 1947 in Muncie, IN. David was a proud veteran in the United States Army National Guard. He worked and retired after 20 years as a Computer Engineer for Lexus Nexus. David enjoyed working in his yard, genealogy, model trains and supporting the Boy Scouts throughout the years. He was a soccer coach for youth here in Lebanon and in Indianapolis. David loved to coach and watch soccer; especially Manchester United. Preceded in death by his parents. David is survived by his loving wife, Constance Heald of Lebanon, two sons, Brett (Christine) Heald and Evan (Leah) Heald and his five grandchildren, Morgan, Andrea, Natalie, Tyler and Katherine. A memorial service took place on Sunday, October 27th at Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Memorial donations may be made to Fort Ancient. Online condolences at www.hoskinsfh.com
Published in Today's Pulse Lebanon-Mason on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -