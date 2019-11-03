|
HEALD, David Alan 72 of Lebanon, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Born to Sanford W. and Margaret (nee: Bankes) Heald on February 7, 1947 in Muncie, IN. David was a proud veteran in the United States Army National Guard. He worked and retired after 20 years as a Computer Engineer for Lexus Nexus. David enjoyed working in his yard, genealogy, model trains and supporting the Boy Scouts throughout the years. He was a soccer coach for youth here in Lebanon and in Indianapolis. David loved to coach and watch soccer; especially Manchester United. Preceded in death by his parents. David is survived by his loving wife, Constance Heald of Lebanon, two sons, Brett (Christine) Heald and Evan (Leah) Heald and his five grandchildren, Morgan, Andrea, Natalie, Tyler and Katherine. A memorial service took place on Sunday, October 27th at Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Memorial donations may be made to Fort Ancient. Online condolences at www.hoskinsfh.com
Published in Today's Pulse Lebanon-Mason on Nov. 3, 2019