HECK, David Robert "Bob" Bob Heck died on June 27 at the Well Spring Retirement Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is survived by his loving wife Ann, of 64 years, their two children: Reverend John H. Heck (Delia), Nancy H. Kimbrough (Roger) and four adored grandchildren: Courtney A. Kimbrough, David R. Kimbrough, Benton H. Heck and Peter E. Heck. Bob was born in Middletown, Ohio in on August 11, 1923 the fourth child of Ray and Mary Heck and has three surviving younger sisters: Anne Fetner, Jane Malsbary (Robert) and Linda Frechette (Jerry), as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased in death by parents, his oldest sister, Betty H. Hughes and brothers: Bill, Tom, and Jim. He was employed by Armco Steel (Now AK Steel) in the Fabricating Division 39 years and retired as the Buyer. Bob lived all his life in Butler County where he served on the original Zoning Board of Appeals until he moved South in his retirement. He and Ann built a house on Lake Hartwell SC where they lived for 23 fun years and then moved to the city of Anderson for about 13 more. Here he delivered "Meals on Wheels" for twenty plus years. It was during that time that they realized the years were catching up with them, and they moved to Greensboro to be closer to their children. Bob was known for his great sense of humor and for his talent as a cartoonist. He was a happy man and shared his love and happiness with everyone he knew. A memorial service will be held on July 15 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Callaway, Virginia at 2 p.m. with a reception following at The Phoebe Needles Center. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the or to the Phoebe Needles Center at 743 Turner's Creek Road, Callaway, Virginia 24067. Published in Journal-News on July 14, 2019