David L. HESP Col, US Air Force Retired
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HESP, David L. Col, US Air Force Retired Age 78, of Centerville, OH, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. David was born on December 11, 1941, in Twin Falls, ID, to the late Jean Whitney Hesp and Claron Hesp. He grew up in Athena, OR, with his late brother, Tom Hesp. David retired in 1994, as a full Colonel, after 30 years of service in the Air Force. He loved the Air Force and especially when he was a fighter pilot. He flew 202 combat missions in Vietnam and was awarded 13 Air Medals and 3 Distinguished Flying Crosses. As his retirement job he worked as a Centerville school bus driver for 18 years. He loved that job too. David had wonderful friends at Grace Lutheran Church, who have been so supportive of him during all his illnesses. He sang in the church choir and always had a lovely voice. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. His pain is over now, and he can be peaceful and whole at last. He was such a handsome man to the very end. David is survived by his nurturing wife, of 33 years, Patricia Ciambro-Hesp, and their daughter, Dr. Zoe C. Hesp, and her fiancé, Mike Dodge; his daughters, Jennifer McIntyre, Tracy Begley, and son-in-law, Scott Begley; grandchildren, Cameron McIntyre and Mackenzie and Molly Begley; many beloved cousins, nephews, and nieces; his aunt, Pat Whitney; and brother-in-law, Paul Ciambro, and sister-in-law, Linda Gray. The family welcomes friends at an outdoor memorial service and interment on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 10:30-11:30 am at David's Cemetery Columbarium, 4600 Mad River Rd, Dayton, OH 45429, with Military Funeral Honors, choir performance, and Pastor Phil Holulin officiating. As flowers are not allowed at the Columbarium, contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton or Grace Lutheran Church, 410 E. Pease Ave., Dayton, OH 45449, in memory of David Hesp. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
10:30 - 11:30 AM
David's Cemetery Columbarium
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
9374352273
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved