HILE, David Jonathan 83, of Beavercreek, OH., went to be with his Lord Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He was born January 24, 1936 in Pekin, OH, of Carroll County. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Lee (McKinzie) Hile, his father, Benjamin Glow Hile, mother, Daisy Lillian (Powers) Hile, brother, (Benjamin) Junior Hile and sister, Florence (Hile) Walker. David is survived by his sister, Lois (Hile) Staten; son, David Lee Hile, daughter, Darlene Joyce (Hile) Sunshine, son, Daniel John (Barbara) Hile, 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. David began his life as a farm boy on a horse-plow farm in Kilgore, OH. Following high school graduation, he moved to Dayton, OH, where he began working at General Motors; later moving on to Borden's Ice Cream Delivery Driver. After more than 10 years of service and a plant closure looming, he began a new career path as a State Farm Insurance Agent, where he retired after nearly 30 years. In less than 15 years, he passed from an Agricultural to Industrial to a Post-Industrial occupation (or from overalls to blue collar to white collar.) David was an active member, deacon, Christian Service Brigade leader and Children's Sunday school teacher of Christian Tabernacle Church in Dayton for 35 years. He loved playing volleyball and spending time with family and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 4:00pm until the time of service at 6:00pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45432. Burial will be Monday, December 9 at 1:00pm, graveside at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, 8200 W. National Rd., New Carlisle, OH 45344. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Cedarbrook Camp of Ohio (Camper Scholarships) http://cedarbrookcampoh.com/donations.html Online condolences may be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019