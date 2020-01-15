|
HINES, David D. 86, of Springfield passed away Thursday, January 09, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born July 23, 1933 in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the son of Raymond and Sarah (Ream) Hines. David was a United States Navy veteran having served on the USS Agerholm in Korea. He was the owner and operator of Varsity Barber Shop for 38 years. He was an active member of Northminster Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon, worked on the property committee and sang in the choir. He was also a member of St. Anthony Lodge. David enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, traveling, model ship building and sports. Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Anne (Calland); one son, Larry (Jerilyn) Hines, South Vienna, Ohio; two grandchildren, Zack (Anne) Hines, New Albany, Ohio and Liz (Brian) Kienle, Powell, Ohio; four great granddaughters, Josey and Stella Hines and Cora and Kya Kienle; one sister, Bettylu Lynn, Rockville, Maryland. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12 Noon at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 400 Villa Rd, Springfield. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church. The family would like to thank Ohio's Community Mercy Hospice for their care and support. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020