HIRSCH, David S. Died August 17, 2019 in Oxford, Ohio. A resident of Oxford since 1982 and formerly a resident of Hamilton, Ohio since 1920. He was born in Cincinnati on October 8, 1920 to May Schear Hirsch and William Hirsch. The family moved to Hamilton when he was an infant. He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1938, attended Miami University and then graduated from The Ohio State University School of Denistry in 1943. He served as a dentist in an Engineer Combat Battalion in WW II in England, France and Germany and was honorably discharged in 1946 with a rank of Captain. Dr. Hirsch returned to Hamilton, where he practiced dentistry until he retired in 1989. In 1948 he married Sylvia Barger Hirsch of Greenfield, MA, who died in 1985. He is survived by three children: Michael Hirsch, Santa Fe, New Mexico; Jeffrey Hirsch, Hamilton, OH and Paula "Gigi" Hirsch, Watertown, MA. He is also survived by his sister, Betty Levin, of Charlotte, NC, two grandchildren, Molly Hirsch and Benjamin Hirsch, and two great grandchildren, Lilly Anne and Emiline Kobus. The funeral took place on August 19. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to PLAN of Southwest Ohio, 12075 Northwest Blvd., Ste 300, Cincinnati, OH 45246 or Beth Israel Synagogue, 50 North Sixth Street, Hamilton,Ohio 45011. Colligan Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 20, 2019