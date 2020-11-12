1/1
David HOLBROOK
1971 - 2020
{ "" }
HOLBROOK, David W.

David W. Holbrook, 49, passed away November 7, 2020, at Soin Medical Center after a long struggle with ALS and complications with pneumonia. He was born September 1, 1971. David was in sales for many years. He is survived by his wife of 22 years; Martha Holbrook, his mother, Donna Holbrook, a daughter; Aubree Brumfield, three grandchildren; Jullian, Farrah and Jakob, one sister; Cathy (Wally) Mason, one brother; Darrell (Melissa) Holbrook and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; Darrell Holbrook and both maternal and paternal grandparents. A special thanks goes out to Kim Strohl, David's best nurse and true friend. A gathering of

family and friends will be held from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Masks are requested. In place of flowers please make

donations to the ALS Foundation of Southern and Central Ohio. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
