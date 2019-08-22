|
HOWELLS, USAF (Ret.), M/Sgt. David K. Age 99 of Englewood, passed away on August 17, 2019. He was born on March 23, 1920 at Oak Hill, Ohio. He retired from active duty from the 1005th Special Investigations Group (OSI) Andrews AFB, Maryland. He was employed by R.E. Condit Company for a period of 14 years as Purchasing Agent and Salesman. He also retired from Montgomery County Department of Human Services as Purchasing Manager. He was enrolled in the Civilian Conservation Corps for a period of 2 years serving as Assistant Leader to the Education Adviser, serving at Morehead, Kentucky, Nelsonville, Ohio, and Las Vegas, Nevada. He served his country during WWII in the South and South West Pacific Ocean serving in New Caledonia, Guadalcanal, Admiralty Islands, Netherland East Indies and the Philippine Islands with the 424th Bomb Squadron, 307th Bomb Group, Thirteenth Air Force. He was also a veteran of the Korean War. Entered Glider Pilot Training Program and completed pre-flight training, Maxwell AFB, Alabama, Primary Flight Training at Anderson Air Activities, Antigo, Wisconsin, Basic Glider Pilot Training in the Schweizer TG-3A Training Glider, Donaldson AFB, Greenville, South Carolina, and entered Advanced Glider Pilot Training, WACO CG4A, at Stuttgard, Arkansas. David was an original member of 13th Troop Squadron, 61st Troop Carrier Group. After WWII he served in Japan as NCOIC Base Housing with the 301st Fighter Wing. Also served as instructor in the Air Force ROTC Program at the University of Detroit in Michigan. After completion of the AFROTC Tour, he was assigned to Toul-Rosieres Air Base, Toul, France serving as First Sergeant and Personnel Sergeant Major with the 50th Fighter-Bomber Wing. He was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal, American Defense Medal, American Campaign Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Medal, WWII Victory Medal, Army of Occupation Japan, Presidential Unit Citation, Philippine Liberation Ribbon, Air Force Longevity Service Award with Three Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, and the Good Conduct Medal (Silver with 2 loops). Awarded Battle Stars for Luzon, New Guinea, Bismark Archipelago, Easter Mandates, Western Pacific and Air Combat-Borneo. He was a lifetime member of the National Association Civilian Conservation Corps, Member of Air Force Association, Air Force Sergeants Association, and the Air Force Museum Foundation. He is survived by his step-sons: Jerry (Sherri) King of Clayton, Ohio, Robert King of New Lebanon, 8 step-grandchildren, numerous step-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Beulah (Ballard) Howells, parents: John and Nora (Metzler) Howells, brother: M/Sgt. Glade Howells, sisters: Elizabeth Bauer, Mary Echelmeyer. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood). The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. Interment will immediately follow at Polk Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the National Museum of the United States Air Force. Online condolences may be made at www. KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019