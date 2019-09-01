|
HUELSMAN, David L. Age 86 of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on August 16, 2019. He was born January 23, 1933 and grew up in St. Henry, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia A. Huelsman (Macklin); children and spouses, Karan (Cary) Gibson, Kristopher Huelsman, Kevin Huelsman, Brian (Lynn) Huelsman, Steven (Debbi) Huelsman and Kathleen (John) Steiner; 14 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. He graduated from the University of Dayton and was a huge Flyer fan. He was retired from General Motors. He had a passion for gardening, music and sports. May his spirit live within the people he touched throughout his life. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Charles Borromeo Parish (4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45429). The family will receive friends from 9:30 am until the time of service. Inurnment will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. The family would like to say "thank you" to the Village at the Greene and for the wonderful compassion and care that was provided. Donations can be made to . Services entrusted to Newcomer South Chapel, Kettering, OH. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019