David HUEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David HUEY Obituary
HUEY, David M. 85, of Springfield passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was born January 26, 1934, the son of the late Raymond and Helen Huey. David was a lifelong resident of Springfield, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired as Chief Deputy from the Clark County Sheriff's Department. He was a member of Fifth Lutheran Church, the K of P Ingomar Lodge #610, Morning Star Lodge F&AM and a lifetime member of Kiwanis. He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Helen; 4 sisters; 4 brothers; 1 brother-in-law; and 1 niece. David is survived by his daughters Janice (Donald) Wood and Joyce (John) Puckett; grandchildren Valerie (Joe) Choe, Caitlin (Josh) Stanton and John (Valerie) Puckett; great-grandchildren Luca, Bennett, Loralei, Levi and Jude; 3 sisters; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4-8 PM in Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. The funeral service to honor David will be Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 9:30 AM in the memorial home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 22, 2019
