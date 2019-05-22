HUEY, David M. 85, of Springfield passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was born January 26, 1934, the son of the late Raymond and Helen Huey. David was a lifelong resident of Springfield, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired as Chief Deputy from the Clark County Sheriff's Department. He was a member of Fifth Lutheran Church, the K of P Ingomar Lodge #610, Morning Star Lodge F&AM and a lifetime member of Kiwanis. He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Helen; 4 sisters; 4 brothers; 1 brother-in-law; and 1 niece. David is survived by his daughters Janice (Donald) Wood and Joyce (John) Puckett; grandchildren Valerie (Joe) Choe, Caitlin (Josh) Stanton and John (Valerie) Puckett; great-grandchildren Luca, Bennett, Loralei, Levi and Jude; 3 sisters; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4-8 PM in Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. The funeral service to honor David will be Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 9:30 AM in the memorial home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary