HUFFORD, David H. Age 84 of Hamilton, passed away at Berkeley Square on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on July 18, 1934 the son of Lawrence and Ola (Wehrley) Hufford. On March 3, 1956 in Springfield, Ohio he married Barbara A. Weller. He was employed as a die maker for Fisher Body for thirty-eight years, retiring in 1990. He was a loyal member of Mt. Olivet Presbyterian Church serving as an Elder, Sunday school teacher, in the visitation ministry and wherever needed. He was a charter member of the Hamilton High 12 and a member of the Washington Lodge #17 F&AM. He was happiest watching his sons play sports. David is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara A. Hufford; three sons, Lawrence R. (Lori) Hufford, Mark H. (Kendrea) Hufford, and James E. (Jennifer) Hufford; six grandchildren, Rob Hufford, Jonathan Hufford, Lindsey (Derek) Bauer, Sarah (Drew) Jones, Nicholas Hufford, and Hannah Hufford; two great grandsons, Tripp Hufford and Ethan Bauer; one sister, Barbara (Robert) Rice and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and ten siblings, Melvin and Carl Bausman, Archie, Harold, Lawrence, and Herbert Hufford, Mary Bea Gettle, Anna Mae Cross, Ruth Blount, and Eyvonne Isaacs. Thanks to the staff at Berkeley Square and Queen City Hospice for their loving care and support. A celebration of life service will be held at Mt. Olivet Presbyterian Church, 509 West State Street, Trenton, Ohio 45067, on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM with The Reverend Gretchen Weller officiating. A memorial gathering will be held Saturday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mt. Olivet Presbyterian Church and Berkeley Square Retirement Center.