|
|
JOHNSON, David E. "Corky" 90, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in West Jefferson, Ohio on December 29, 1928 the son of Harry and Nan (Satterfield) Johnson. He retired from Ohio Edison after 42 years of service. He was a member of First Christian Church, an avid golfer and was a Korean War veteran in the U.S. Army, receiving three purple hearts. Survivors include his four children, Cindy (Curtis) Orr, Mike (Darlene) Johnson, Jeff Johnson and Randy (Denise Flora) Johnson; grandchildren, Jesse (Melissa Murray) Ward, Elizabeth Orr, Shawn Ward, Mitchell Orr, Tristan Ward, Benjamin Orr, Hunter Johnson, Karsten Johnson, Colin (Sara Schwent) Johnson, Holly Johnson and Olivia King; two great grandsons, Easton and Noah; loving companion and fianc?e of 11 years, Hazel Miller and her family, Brenda (Tom) Webster, Judy (Mike, deceased) Ward, Kim (Bob) Beard, Doug Fields, Amy Kahlert, Ryan Ward, Heather Beard, David Beard and Ashley Beard. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Rosella Johnson and two brothers, Jerry and Bob. Visitation will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. His funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with Pastor Brian Borton officiating. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 2, 2019