JOHNSON, David Stanley Passed away peacefully in the presence of family and friends on November 29th, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Anne Prindle Johnson, his sister in law, Janet Prindle Seidler (Charles), and his three children, Kathy Johnson Moran (Michael), Mark David Johnson (Heidi), and Sarah Johnson Shaffer (Thomas). David is also survived by six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. David was born on May 2nd, 1930 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to John Samuel Johnson and Marie Katherine Jackson Johnson. David grew up in Fort Wayne, Indiana and graduated from DePauw University in 1953. David spent his career as a purchasing manager for Frigidaire and related companies. David was an active member of Fairmont Presbyterian Church and held many church offices. David was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend and will be missed by all. A celebration of David's life will be held on January 18th, 2020, at 11:00 am at Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Avenue, Kettering, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the church.
