Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arpp & Root Funeral Home
29 N Main St
Germantown, OH 45327
(937) 855-2011
Resources
More Obituaries for David PETERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Joseph PETERS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Joseph PETERS Obituary
PETERS, David Joseph Age 61 of Middletown passed away after a lengthy illness on April 18th, 2019. He was born October 3, 1957 to the late Joseph and Beatrice Peters. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Cheryl, son Joey, sister Beverly (Paul) Renwick, and many dear nieces, nephews and cousins, and beloved dogs Bo and Nash. He was an employee of CSX Railroad for 15 years before medical leave in October 2017. David had a love for antique cars and was a jack of all trades. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 1-2PM at Crosspointe Church of Christ, 5630 St. Rt. 122 Middletown. Graveside service immediately following at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown. Arrangements by Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N. Main St. Germantown, OH. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now