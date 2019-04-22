|
PETERS, David Joseph Age 61 of Middletown passed away after a lengthy illness on April 18th, 2019. He was born October 3, 1957 to the late Joseph and Beatrice Peters. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Cheryl, son Joey, sister Beverly (Paul) Renwick, and many dear nieces, nephews and cousins, and beloved dogs Bo and Nash. He was an employee of CSX Railroad for 15 years before medical leave in October 2017. David had a love for antique cars and was a jack of all trades. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 1-2PM at Crosspointe Church of Christ, 5630 St. Rt. 122 Middletown. Graveside service immediately following at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown. Arrangements by Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N. Main St. Germantown, OH. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 22, 2019