KINSINGER, Jr., David W. Age 75 of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. David had worked for Ideal Image for over 15 years. He was an active member of Salem Church of God where he was involved with the Joy Class and the Congregational Care Group. David was also a former counselor for the Carpenter's Union and for many years headed the Prostate Cancer Support Group at Good Samaritan North. He enjoyed reading and was a former member of the Singing Buckeyes Barbershop Chorus. He is survived by his wife of 56 years: Gloria (Miller) Kinsinger, sons: David W. Kinsinger III of Columbus, and Steven (Alice) Kinsinger of Grove City, grandson: Wyatt Kinsinger, sister: Sandra Kirby of FL, half sister: Kathy Kinsinger of NV, and nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. David was preceded in death by his father: David Kinsinger Sr., mother: Inez (Timmons) Hoggard and step-mother: Gloria Jean Kinsinger. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Richard Triplett and Pastor Robert Alexander officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 1:30 p.m. until time of services. Inurnment will be held privately at the Dayton National Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Church of God Missions Fund. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020