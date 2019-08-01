|
KIRSCH, David Michael 75, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was born August 4, 1943 in Hamilton to Bernard and Ethel Kirsch and graduated from Garfield High School. He began his 30 years as a police officer with the Butler County Sheriff's Department, the last 16 years of which as the Chief of Police for Fairfield Township. He belonged to the Butler County Sportsman's Club and the Knights of Columbus. Mike was a man who enjoyed simple pleasures, his greatest joy was his four grandchildren, his family and friends. Mike was a member of St. Julie Billiart Church. He is survived by his wife, Joan (Stephen) Kirsch; children, David (Nikki) Kirsch and Todd (Jennifer) Kirsch; grandchildren, Thomas, Kyra, Tristan and Kylee Kirsch and brother, Jack Kirsch. The service to honor Mike's life will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 am with a viewing starting at 9:30 am in the vestibule of St. Julie Billiart Church located at 224 Dayton St., Hamilton, Ohio with Father Rob officiating. The family would like to thank Ft. Hamilton Hospital and for their compassion and care of Mike in his last days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at https://hospiceofcincinnati.org/donate/. Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 1, 2019