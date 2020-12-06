KOEHLER, David A.



(1-30-62 to 12-1-20)



David Alan Joseph Koehler passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020.



David was an original #girldad of more than 30 years, before it was a trendy or recognized term. In addition to decades spent as a "bread guy" for Klosterman, Hostess and Flowers, he was also a longtime follower of and participant in many sports, especially golf and fishing. He was a lifelong fan of the (first Oakland, then Los Angeles, then Oakland again, then Las Vegas) Raiders. As he would often remind anyone who



discussed the NFL, the Raiders were the first ever Wild Card team to win a Super Bowl.



David is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Sherri; three daughters Erin (Cameron) Rich, Megan Broom and Katy Broom (Nate Buikema); five siblings Janet (Bob) Knapp, Chuck (Kathy), Kurt (Lorie), Jimmy (Mindy) and Joannie Trick; and many beloved nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and colleagues. He is preceded in death by his mother Mary J. Koehler, who lovingly nicknamed him "Dewey."



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Corner Cupboard Charities of Greater Dayton.



Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering. Interment will be private. A celebration of life ceremony will be held in 2021.



