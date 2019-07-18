Home

David KOVERMAN


1949 - 2019
David KOVERMAN Obituary
KOVERMAN, David William Age 70, of Centerville, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. David was born on July 6, 1949 in Dayton, OH to Robert and Antoinette (Monnier) Koverman. He graduated from Belmont High School, and went on to receive both Bachelor's and Master's degrees at Wright State University. David was a member of the United States Army, serving during Vietnam. He was a long time member of the Church of Incarnation. David volunteered his free time as a motivational speaker, giving talks at Centerville High School. He was an avid football fan who loved Ohio State. David had a jovial personality, laughing often, singing Elvis and Frank Sinatra tunes, and dancing. He also loved to listen to audio westerns. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, his twin brother Donald, step-children Kim Mullinix and Terry Scott. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Lien My (Nguyen); children, Michael Scott, Sonya (Jason) Franklin, Gina (Conley) Vane, David (Courtney) Koverman; brothers, Gary and Jim; sister Janet Hamrock; grandchildren, Kayla, Jacob, Kendall, Destiny, Erica, Ross, Monicka, Cody, Alex, Eric, Scott, Jordan; numerous great-grandchildren. Family will greet friends 3:00-5:00pm on Sunday July 21 Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N Main St, Centerville. Funeral service will be Monday July 22 at 10:30am at Church of the Incarnation. Burial at 11:45am on Tuesday, July 23, at Dayton National Cemetery. A special thank you to the staff of Touching Hearts at Home for their wonderful care of David. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 18, 2019
