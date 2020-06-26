HESP, David L. Col, US Air Force Retired Age 78, of Centerville, OH, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. David was born on December 11, 1941, in Twin Falls, ID, to the late Jean Whitney Hesp and Claron Hesp. He grew up in Athena, OR, with his late brother, Tom Hesp. David retired in 1994, as a full Colonel, after 30 years of service in the Air Force. He loved the Air Force and especially when he was a fighter pilot. He flew 202 combat missions in Vietnam and was awarded 13 Air Medals and 3 Distinguished Flying Crosses. As his retirement job he worked as a Centerville school bus driver for 18 years. He loved that job too. David had wonderful friends at Grace Lutheran Church, who have been so supportive of him during all his illnesses. He sang in the church choir and always had a lovely voice. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. His pain is over now, and he can be peaceful and whole at last. He was such a handsome man to the very end. David is survived by his nurturing wife, of 33 years, Patricia Ciambro-Hesp, and their daughter, Dr. Zoe C. Hesp, and her fiancé, Mike Dodge; his daughters, Jennifer McIntyre, Tracy Begley, and son-in-law, Scott Begley; grandchildren, Cameron McIntyre and Mackenzie and Molly Begley; many beloved cousins, nephews, and nieces; his aunt, Pat Whitney; and brother-in-law, Paul Ciambro, and sister-in-law, Linda Gray. The family welcomes friends at an outdoor memorial service and interment on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 10:30-11:30 am at David's Cemetery Columbarium, 4600 Mad River Rd, Dayton, OH 45429, with Military Funeral Honors, choir performance, and Pastor Phil Holulin officiating. As flowers are not allowed at the Columbarium, contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton or Grace Lutheran Church, 410 E. Pease Ave., Dayton, OH 45449, in memory of David Hesp. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 26, 2020.