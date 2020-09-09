1/
David L. WHITESIDE
WHITESIDE, David L. 82, of Miamisburg, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Hospice of Middletown. Born Aug. 4, 1938, in Washington CH, OH, to Wendell and Sara Stanley Whiteside. Retired from Montgomery Ward, a U.S. Army Veteran of Vietnam War. Survived by wife, Margit Whiteside; brothers, William (Marilynn) Whiteside of Boca Raton, FL, and Michael Whiteside of West Carrollton; sisters, Jane Geanangel of Columbus, OH, and Linda (William) Secord of Lebanon, NH. Private graveside service at Bloomingburg Cemetery, Ohio. Memorial contributions to Hospice of Middletown, 5940 Long Meadow Dr. Middletown, OH 45005 or National Kidney Foundation; 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016. See www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 9, 2020.
