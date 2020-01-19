|
|
LAMBERT, David Character is something that you learn from your parents; not by listening to what they say, but from watching what they do. David Lambert [06/07/1938-01/16/2020] taught the importance of commitment and love throughout more than 55 years with his wife Barb. He taught the importance of hard work as he worked for the federal government for over 50 years. He taught the importance of giving back by donating blood for many years and volunteering at the front desk of Sycamore Medical Center-where he was affectionately known as 'Grumpy' and had many friends. He taught the importance of family through the love he showed his daughters--Heidi and Laura, his sister--Jean, his grandson--Daniel, and his former son-in-law, Steve. He also leaves behind other extended family and friends, especially Carol and Bill. Thank you to his caregivers from Senior Helpers who showed such compassion over the last few weeks. There is no service planned. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020