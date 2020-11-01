1/
David LANUM
1949 - 2020
LANUM, David "Larry"

David "Larry" Lanum, 71, of Springfield, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, in his home. He was born July 5, 1949, in Springfield, the son of David E. and Mary B. (Nichols) Lanum. Larry is survived by his loving partner of 40 years, Retcha

"Gene" Early; siblings, Sarah (Eddie) Patton, Rodney Lanum (Michelle Reaver), and Ted (Edna) Lanum; aunts, Delores Craig and Ruby Myers; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Deyo, and his parents. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-

ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com



Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 1, 2020.
