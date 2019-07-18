Home

Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
David LAWSON


1956 - 2019
David LAWSON Obituary
LAWSON, David Wayne "Davey" Age 63, of Carlisle, Ohio passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was born March 14, 1956 in Middletown, OH, to the late John and Mary (Blair) Lawson. Davey is preceded in death by his sister, Diana Wooldridge. He is survived by his two sisters, Debbie Akers, Teresa Lawson; brother, Mike Lawson. Davey was loved and will be deeply missed by his numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 pm Friday, July 19th at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin St., Middletown, OH. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in Journal-News on July 18, 2019
