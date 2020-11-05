1/1
DAVID LEWIS
LEWIS, David

74, of Somerville, OH, passed away peacefully at 6:03 p.m. on November 2, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center. He was born on July 31, 1946,

in Dayton, OH, to Leroy and Hazel (Conover) Lewis. He was raised in Shoals, IN, and was a 1965 graduate of Shoals High School. After graduation, he went into the United States Air Force and retired after 21 years of service to his country. He served in different positions and ended his career as a contractor at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where some considered him a "legend". He was a devoted Christian and attended Eaton Pike Pentecostal Church in Richmond, IN. David spent many years teaching Sunday School and serving as an elder. His hobbies included woodworking, gardening, auctions, and garage sales. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Karen Lewis; mother, Hazel Lewis of Shoals, IN; children, Dawn (Jim) Knepshield of Greenville, OH, Don (Rosey) Dunn of Richmond, IN, Becky (Joe) Diekmann of Granite City, IL, and Lori (Dan) Holmes of Eaton, OH; 15 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. David is also survived by his brothers, Daniel, Ernie, and Martin Lewis and sisters, Marianne Burgan, Cynthia Carrithers, and Melissa Jones all of Shoals, IN. David is preceded in death by his father, Leroy Lewis and son, David Lewis Jr. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Poasttown First Church of God, 6376 Germantown Rd., Middletown, OH 45042. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Randy Stevens officiating. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Flowers may be delivered to the church on Friday between 8:30 – 10:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the American Legion. For additional information and to view David's online video tribute, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.





Published in Journal-News on Nov. 5, 2020.
