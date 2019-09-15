|
LIPTAK, David Leo Age 87, of Riverside, passed away on September 8, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his children Mark (Beth), James (Tina) of Newberry, SC, Barbara and Thomas; his grandchildren Allyson, Hope, David (Emily), Christina Hardeman (Chad), Joe (Andrea) and Natasha Wilson (Chris), his great-grandchildren James, Chadwick and Zade, his cousin Laurel Wolford and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Phyllis (nee Brown), parents George and Anna Liptak, and 7 siblings. He joined the Air Force in 1951 during the Korean War and faithfully served in Military Intelligence for 33 years retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant. Dave was a Senior Parachutist completing over 70 jumps and he spoke 3 languages including Slovak and Russian. After active duty, he worked for 15 years in civil service at WPAFB as a contract negotiator. Dave was the ultimate family man and loved gardening, camping, fishing, hunting and large family dinners. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Helen Church or Ohio's . The family will receive friends from 5 pm 8 pm on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Tobias funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia RD at Grange Hall RD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, September 17 at St. Helen Catholic Church, 5100 Burkhardt RD. Fr Anthony Geraci celebrant. Interment will follow in Dayton National Cemetery. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019