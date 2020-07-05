David LOCKWOOD

LOCKWOOD, David J. 67, of Port Huron, Michigan, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away very unexpectedly on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at McLaren Port Huron Hospital. He was born in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, on June 13, 1953, son of the late George and Evelyn (Denardo) Lockwood. David married his best friend Gloria Boehm on October 18, 2014, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. David and Gloria loved camping and took many trips together. He liked golfing, fishing, working outside, and tinkering with things. David was a health-conscious man. He had a heart condition for most of his adult life. David and Gloria moved to Port Huron, Michigan, following her retirement to be closer to their family. Surviving in addition to his wife, Gloria, are two children, Bruce (Laci) Boehm of North Branch, Michigan, and Amanda Boehm of Port Huron, Michigan; grandchildren, Mark, Jared, Jonah, and Malakai of Port Huron, Michigan; brother, George (Becky) Lockwood of Miamisburg, Ohio; nieces, Ashton Daley and Kristy (Josh) Adams of Kettering, Ohio; and great-niece, Kendal Adams of Kettering, Ohio; as well as many dear friends. David was preceded in death by his parents, George and Evelyn Lockwood; son, James Ashton Lockwood, whose life was taken in September of 2007 by a drunk driver at the age of 21. Service, Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the home of George and Becky Lockwood, 2400 Royal Ridge Drive, Miamisburg, Ohio 45342. Arrangements entrusted to Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association
. For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com