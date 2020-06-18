David LONG

LONG, Ph.D., David Charles 72, of New Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, June 14. He was raised in Massillon, Ohio, and attended the Jackson Local Schools, where he made numerous lifelong friends. After graduating from West Liberty University, he taught at the Ohio Sailors and Soldiers Orphanage Home. He eventually became the school's principal. Dave earned his Master's Degree from Wright State University and his doctorate in clinical psychology from California Coast University. He became a well-respected drug treatment counselor, working for many years at NOVA House in Dayton, and he trained many area counselors. He was currently serving as clinical director for Reasonable Choices Inc. in Springfield. Dave was a cowboy at heart. He loved western movies and TV shows and was a member of a reenactment group, the Indian Creek Regulators, and the OGCA. His friends in the Regulators called him "Scotty" for his Scottish heritage. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of all things cowboy and of many other subjects too. Dave loved his family and they mourn his passing but celebrate the life they led together. He leaves his wife, Cindy; son, Shane Massing and daughter-in-law, Donita; son, Seth Massing and grandson, Jovan. Dave is also survived by his two sisters, Kathy and Cindy, and his dear friends, Allen and Judy Geiger. Dave also loved his dogs, especially his boxers. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to your local Humane Society or to the organization that honors fallen service and military personnel (Tunnel2Towers.org). A memorial service will be held for David on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar and Fraley Funeral Home in New Carlisle, Ohio. Due to Covid-19 we ask that you practice safe social distancing. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 18, 2020.