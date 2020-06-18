David LONG
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LONG, Ph.D., David Charles 72, of New Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, June 14. He was raised in Massillon, Ohio, and attended the Jackson Local Schools, where he made numerous lifelong friends. After graduating from West Liberty University, he taught at the Ohio Sailors and Soldiers Orphanage Home. He eventually became the school's principal. Dave earned his Master's Degree from Wright State University and his doctorate in clinical psychology from California Coast University. He became a well-respected drug treatment counselor, working for many years at NOVA House in Dayton, and he trained many area counselors. He was currently serving as clinical director for Reasonable Choices Inc. in Springfield. Dave was a cowboy at heart. He loved western movies and TV shows and was a member of a reenactment group, the Indian Creek Regulators, and the OGCA. His friends in the Regulators called him "Scotty" for his Scottish heritage. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of all things cowboy and of many other subjects too. Dave loved his family and they mourn his passing but celebrate the life they led together. He leaves his wife, Cindy; son, Shane Massing and daughter-in-law, Donita; son, Seth Massing and grandson, Jovan. Dave is also survived by his two sisters, Kathy and Cindy, and his dear friends, Allen and Judy Geiger. Dave also loved his dogs, especially his boxers. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to your local Humane Society or to the organization that honors fallen service and military personnel (Tunnel2Towers.org). A memorial service will be held for David on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar and Fraley Funeral Home in New Carlisle, Ohio. Due to Covid-19 we ask that you practice safe social distancing. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved