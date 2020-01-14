|
LOXLEY, David R. Age 77 of Englewood, passed away Sunday January 12, 2020. David proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, watching the Reds, traveling with his wife, Linda, and spending time with his family. David is survived by his children: Lori (Jeff) King of Englewood, Richard (Randi) Loxley of Englewood, and Jennifer (Ed) Sollenberger of Conover, 17 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, brothers: Bruce (Patty) Loxley and Fred Loxley, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Linda Loxley, parents: David and Kathryn Loxley. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will immediately follow at Maple Hill Cemetery in Tipp City. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 15 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Hooked On Fishing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 14, 2020