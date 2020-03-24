Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
For more information about
David LUKEN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for David LUKEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David LUKEN


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David LUKEN Obituary
LUKEN, David E. Age 78, of Dayton, OH, passed away, Sunday, March 22, 2020, at . He was born in Terre Haute, IN, on May 19, 1941, to the late Ellen L. (Lowry) and Walter W. Luken. He was a U. S. Army & National Guard Veteran. He was a member of Minvera Masonic Lodge #98 ~ Miamisburg, Scottish Rite ~ Valley of Dayton, and Antioch Shrine. David was in the funeral business for over 50 years; and wanted said ~ "this will be his last funeral". He owned and operated Balmorhea Kennels in Dayton, OH, for 35 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gregory L. Luken. He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia "Ginny" (Rish) Luken; his brother and sister-in-law, Randy W. & Ann Luken; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs, Tyler & Shasta. Due to COVID19 the Visitation and Funeral are Private for the Family. Burial will be at David's Cemetery. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -