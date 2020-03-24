|
LUKEN, David E. Age 78, of Dayton, OH, passed away, Sunday, March 22, 2020, at . He was born in Terre Haute, IN, on May 19, 1941, to the late Ellen L. (Lowry) and Walter W. Luken. He was a U. S. Army & National Guard Veteran. He was a member of Minvera Masonic Lodge #98 ~ Miamisburg, Scottish Rite ~ Valley of Dayton, and Antioch Shrine. David was in the funeral business for over 50 years; and wanted said ~ "this will be his last funeral". He owned and operated Balmorhea Kennels in Dayton, OH, for 35 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gregory L. Luken. He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia "Ginny" (Rish) Luken; his brother and sister-in-law, Randy W. & Ann Luken; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs, Tyler & Shasta. Due to COVID19 the Visitation and Funeral are Private for the Family. Burial will be at David's Cemetery. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2020