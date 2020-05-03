|
|
LYKINS, David Age 75, formally of Malone, KY and currently of Dayton, OH passed away April 25, 2020. He served in the United States Army from 1963-1966. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge Mystic #405 and Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite of Dayton Ohio. He retired from Delco Products. Dave was preceded in death by his parents Aaron and Bernice DeBorde-Lykins; siblings, Joyce Ann Stevens, Judy Williams and Donnie Lykins; sister-in-law, Diane Lykins; and brother-in-laws, Marvin Williams and Vaughn Stevens. He is survived by his life partner, Irma Lykins; his children, Brent (Debbie) Lykins, Jennifer (Chad) Evans and Alice (Steve Saylor) Lykins; brothers, Sonny Lykins, Steve (Jan Uhrig) Lykins; sister, Janet (Ralph) Compton; sister-in-law, Sharon Lykins; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Special thanks to the Pemberton family for all their love and support to our father through the years. The family would also like to thank for their loving care, donations may be made in David's memory to them. David will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH. Graveside service and celebration of life will be announced at a future date. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020