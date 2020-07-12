1/
David MACK
MACK, David A. David A. Mack, age 79, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the Laurels of West Carrollton. He is preceded in death by his wife, Norma Mack and sister, Charity Burgess. Survived by his sons, Daniel (Marty Jones) Mack and David Andrew (Paula Tracey) Mack; sisters, Faith Lahm and Hope Stocker; grandchildren, Brittany Mack and Angel Mack. David retired from the City of Dayton as an Inspector. He was recently inducted into the Wilbur Wright Sports Hall of Fame; and was an avid coin collector. Family will receive friends, for a walk-through social distancing visitation, at Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel from 6-8 PM, Thursday, July 16, 2020. A funeral service will be held 10 AM, Friday, July 17, 2020, at the funeral home. Pastor Deb Holder officiating. Masks and social distancing are requested. Interment Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
JUL
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
9374271361
