McCLANAHAN, David A. 55, of Springfield, passed away June 16, 2020 at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born November 29, 1964, in Springfield, the son of Dwight L. and Linda D. (Decker) McClanahan. David was a veteran of the United States Army. Survivors include his father, Dwight L. McClanahan, of Springfield; two children, Ashley (Thomas) Schein of Virginia and Dwight McClanahan, of Springfield; three grandchildren; sisters, Lori Robbins, of Sabina, Ohio and Shannon McClanahan, of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by daughter, Allison McClanahan; brother, Steve McClanahan; and his mother. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday in Calvary Cemetery, with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. Burial will follow. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 18, 2020.