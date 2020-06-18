David McCLANAHAN
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McCLANAHAN, David A. 55, of Springfield, passed away June 16, 2020 at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born November 29, 1964, in Springfield, the son of Dwight L. and Linda D. (Decker) McClanahan. David was a veteran of the United States Army. Survivors include his father, Dwight L. McClanahan, of Springfield; two children, Ashley (Thomas) Schein of Virginia and Dwight McClanahan, of Springfield; three grandchildren; sisters, Lori Robbins, of Sabina, Ohio and Shannon McClanahan, of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by daughter, Allison McClanahan; brother, Steve McClanahan; and his mother. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday in Calvary Cemetery, with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. Burial will follow. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved