McCRABB Jr. David E. (71) is survived by his son, Dave (and Heather Dyar) McCrabb and grandson, Eddie, of Kettering, and nieces Beth Swartz, Julie Jewell, Jenni Black, Sara Foster, and Rebecca Pound; nephews Rob Cupples, Tom Cupples, and Andy, Jacob, and Martin McCrabb. He grew up in Dayton and is also survived by his sister Mary Cupples and two brothers, Maris (deceased) and Debbie McCrabb and Don and Barbara McCrabb. He graduated from Chaminade (Class of 66), Ohio State (Engineering), and Wright State (MBA). He worked in sales, and as an Executive, in the computer industry including at NCR and, most recently, as President of North America for Virtual Meeting Solutions. David loved life, family, friends, his dog Phoebe, and Ohio State. Besides Dayton, he lived in San Francisco, Centerville, Germany, San Diego, Los Gatos, and, most recently, Dallas. The family will receive visitors at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road, Kettering, on Feb 8, 2020 at 10:00 am and will conclude with a memorial service at 11:30 am. A private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 2, 2020