MCDERMOTT, David A. "Papaw" Age 71 of Huber Heights, passed away on May 6, 2019. He was born July 21, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Robert and Margaret McDermott. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his wife, Myra McDermott. David is survived by his daughters: Jacqueline Baumgardner and Jody McDermott; grandchildren: Joshua Bowling, Jourdan Bowling, Chucky Baumgardner, Jacob McDermott and Casey Baumgardner; great-granddaughter, Kayden Bowling; sisters: Deborah Placke, Vicki Moeller and Stephanie "Cathy" Denardo. Everyone who knew David loved him and referred to him as Papaw. He coached St. Anthony's school soccer and Patterson Park girls softball; was on the Huber Heights Soccer Board of Directors; and coached the Huber Heights Little League and Huber Heights Rec Basketball League. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the memorial service will begin at 7:00 pm. To share a memory of David or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary