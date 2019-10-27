|
MCFARLAND, David L. "Sonny" 81, passed Friday, October 18, 2019. A long-time member of Mt Olive Baptist Church and current member of New Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church (formerly Faith Vision). Preceded in death by parents, Rev. David W. & Julia McFarland; brother, Theodore McFarland, daughter, Theresa McFarland. Survived by his wife, Mary D. McFarland (her sons: James Moody & Jerome Sanders); sister, Betty Winslow (Martin); daughter, Cecilia Monifa Mahdi; son, David McFarland (Cheryl); 6 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, other relatives & friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11 AM (Visitation at 10:00 AM) at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, OH. Interment Bear Creek Hillgrove Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019