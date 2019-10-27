Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for David MCFARLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David MCFARLAND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David MCFARLAND Obituary
MCFARLAND, David L. "Sonny" 81, passed Friday, October 18, 2019. A long-time member of Mt Olive Baptist Church and current member of New Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church (formerly Faith Vision). Preceded in death by parents, Rev. David W. & Julia McFarland; brother, Theodore McFarland, daughter, Theresa McFarland. Survived by his wife, Mary D. McFarland (her sons: James Moody & Jerome Sanders); sister, Betty Winslow (Martin); daughter, Cecilia Monifa Mahdi; son, David McFarland (Cheryl); 6 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, other relatives & friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11 AM (Visitation at 10:00 AM) at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, OH. Interment Bear Creek Hillgrove Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now