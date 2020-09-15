MEARS, David Mac Arthur David Mears, husband of Norma Blanche (Mach) Mears for 71 years, died September 5, 2020, at age 93. Born 09 July 1927, La Crosse, WI, to Charles Mears of Cleveland, OH, and Louise (McArthur) Mears of La Crosse, WI. Dave was educated in La Crosse, WI, through one year of college, married there in 1949, moved to Ohio in 1950, residing in Kettering, since 1956. Dave served in the US Navy on Guam in WWII. Preceded in death by his brother, Franklin Mears (1924-1942), and by son, Gregory David Mears (1952-1980), sister, Eloise Adele (Mayo) Traverso (1923-2015). Survivors in addition to his wife, are son, Jeffery Mears (Denise), Lake City, FL, daughter, Jeanenne "Tean" Gallienne (Paul), Kettering, OH, grandchildren, JoLynn Wright, IN, Ezekiel Mears, FL, Lacey Peterson, CA, Kyle Moran, ONT, Canada, Katie Moran, BC, Canada: also, four great-grandchildren, Aubrey Witt, CA, Wyatt Goulet, CA, Alexander Wright, IN, Greer Wright, IN. Dave lettered in gold in college, and remained an avid golfer, thereafter, enjoying two Holes in One, and eagles on thirty-one different holes. As a semi-professional magician, he performed in the Dayton area. Dave volunteered for 16 years at the Victoria Theatre Association until March 2020. Interment at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery, Beavercreek. Gravesite service at a later date with family only.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store